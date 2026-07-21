Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 8,348 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,069 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after buying an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $561,873,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,832 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 689,891 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8%

FDS opened at $256.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $432.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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