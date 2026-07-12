Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $145,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,416. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average of $222.50. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $321.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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