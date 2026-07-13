Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,601 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 253,882 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here