Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 9,900.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,608 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 125,342 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of GXO Logistics worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 201.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GXO Logistics Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE GXO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting GXO Logistics

Here are the key news stories impacting GXO Logistics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted GXO’s recent share surge and noted that higher-than-average volume plus improving earnings estimate revisions may point to additional near-term upside. GXO Logistics (GXO) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zacks highlighted GXO’s recent share surge and noted that higher-than-average volume plus improving earnings estimate revisions may point to additional near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a “market perform” rating and an $80 price target, which still implies notable upside from current levels.

Citizens JMP initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a “market perform” rating and an $80 price target, which still implies notable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: GXO announced it will host a 2026 Investor Day on November 16, giving management a venue to update investors on strategy, growth plans, and financial outlook. GXO To Host 2026 Investor Day

GXO announced it will host a 2026 Investor Day on November 16, giving management a venue to update investors on strategy, growth plans, and financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $70 from $71, but kept a “buy” rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside.

Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $70 from $71, but kept a “buy” rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: Truist also lowered its target to $55 from $70 while maintaining a “buy” rating, indicating more cautious near-term expectations rather than a bearish stance.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut GXO Logistics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.07.

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About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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