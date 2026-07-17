Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 2,971.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,668 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $285.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.88. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.40 and a 52 week high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $400.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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