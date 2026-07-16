Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 4,102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after buying an additional 1,912,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock worth $371,269,000 after acquiring an additional 653,718 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,328 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $529,274.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,025,107.38. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $344.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $318.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $240.49 and a one year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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