Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 662.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,182 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,391,424 shares of company stock worth $1,618,873,745. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $427.24 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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