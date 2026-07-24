Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 1,356.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report).

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