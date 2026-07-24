Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 107,407 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 5,608.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,322 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,407 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Mattel were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 2,959.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

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Mattel Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MAT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.38 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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