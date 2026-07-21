Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 12,680 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 400.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in IDEX were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 104.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $231.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.25 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.89.

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IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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