Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 147,101 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 1,894.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,867 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $133,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,541,000 after buying an additional 1,450,170 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,508,000 after buying an additional 1,171,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 765,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,886,000 after acquiring an additional 669,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 136.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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