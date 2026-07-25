Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 17,269 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 5,814.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,183 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.43 per share, for a total transaction of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,730. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares in the company, valued at $51,877,673.10. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.32 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bread Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: BFH reported Q2 earnings of $3.55 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose to $993 million and also beat expectations. BFH Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Credit Sales, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BFH reported Q2 earnings of $3.55 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose to $993 million and also beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said the quarter benefited from solid credit sales, loan growth, and better credit quality, which points to healthier operating trends. Bread Financial (BFH) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said the quarter benefited from solid credit sales, loan growth, and better credit quality, which points to healthier operating trends. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and raised its price target to $115, suggesting additional upside from recent trading levels. Royal Bank of Canada price target note

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and raised its price target to $115, suggesting additional upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Bread Financial also declared quarterly dividends on its preferred and common stock, reinforcing capital return to shareholders but not necessarily changing the near-term earnings outlook.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Further Reading

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