Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 17,888 Shares of Crane $CR

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 3,182.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Crane were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,630.60. The trade was a 68.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Trading Up 0.0%

CR opened at $217.56 on Monday. Crane has a 1-year low of $159.58 and a 1-year high of $226.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.09.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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