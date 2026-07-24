Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 33,848 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 31,633.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,955 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $394,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 314,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,777.98. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,668 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

See Also

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