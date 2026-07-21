Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 47,775 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 6,404.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,521 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Dolby Laboratories worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,772 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,028 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $54,966,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,903 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,667 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $407,884.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,316,276.40. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,104.70. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,537 in the last ninety days. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 3.0%

DLB stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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