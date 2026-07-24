Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 50,184 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 2,532.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,166 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in ExlService were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Trading Up 0.2%

EXLS opened at $26.88 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. ExlService's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

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