Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 3,350.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,199 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,657 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 131,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,037 shares of the company's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $5,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,142,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,381,902.20. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $437,014.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,327,320.94. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,360,772 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Key D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded AT&T partnership provides commercial validation. AT&T plans to broaden its use of D-Wave’s annealing quantum-computing technology to address complex optimization problems across its network operations. The agreement strengthens D-Wave’s telecom presence and suggests that a major enterprise customer is moving beyond experimentation toward practical deployment. AT&T Signs Agreement to Expand Use of D-Wave's Quantum Computing Technology Across Network Operations

AT&T plans to broaden its use of D-Wave’s annealing quantum-computing technology to address complex optimization problems across its network operations. The agreement strengthens D-Wave’s telecom presence and suggests that a major enterprise customer is moving beyond experimentation toward practical deployment. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-sector enthusiasm is supporting the stock. Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley expects the industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026 and views D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti favorably. The industry outlook may be improving investor sentiment toward quantum-computing companies generally. Quantum's ‘Tipping Point': Why IonQ, D-Wave, and Rigetti Stocks Are Buys

Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley expects the industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026 and views D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti favorably. The industry outlook may be improving investor sentiment toward quantum-computing companies generally. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming Q2 earnings could determine whether the rally is sustainable. Analysts are watching whether D-Wave converted strong bookings and revenue visibility into actual June-quarter results. Investors will likely focus on customer adoption, revenue growth and management’s outlook, particularly after the company’s previously reported revenue decline. QBTS or QUBT: Which Quantum Stock is a Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Analysts are watching whether D-Wave converted strong bookings and revenue visibility into actual June-quarter results. Investors will likely focus on customer adoption, revenue growth and management’s outlook, particularly after the company’s previously reported revenue decline. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution remain risks. A skeptical analysis argues that D-Wave’s technology roadmap is lagging and that the stock is overvalued, highlighting the company’s substantial losses and the possibility that commercial adoption may not yet justify its market valuation. D-Wave Quantum: A Lagging Roadmap And Overvalued Stock

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 20.4%

QBTS opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a current ratio of 21.41. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.11.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report).

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