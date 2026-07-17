Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
FormFactor logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 184.1% in Q1, buying an additional 43,010 shares and ending with 66,370 shares worth about $6.44 million.
  • FormFactor reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS expectations with $0.56 per share on revenue of $226.14 million, up 31.9% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.57 to $0.65.
  • Despite the upbeat earnings and analyst optimism, insiders have been selling shares, including recent transactions by directors Brian C. White and Sheri Rhodes, while Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with a $132.45 average price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of FormFactor.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of FormFactor worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,586,000 after buying an additional 108,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FormFactor by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FormFactor Right Now?

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines