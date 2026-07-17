Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of FormFactor worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,586,000 after buying an additional 108,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FormFactor by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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