Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 3,954.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,590 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Terex were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Terex by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,363,000 after purchasing an additional 425,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 727,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,326,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Trading Down 3.6%

TEX opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.Terex's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.45.

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Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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