Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) by 301,581.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,353 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,332 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Ingram Micro were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,719,000 after acquiring an additional 673,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock worth $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 556,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ingram Micro by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,642,029 shares of the company's stock worth $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS raised its stake in Ingram Micro by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 2,419,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 220,979 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 620,147 shares in the last quarter.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.Ingram Micro's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ingram Micro

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,847,240.57. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 150,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,408,624.50. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGM. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ingram Micro from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Ingram Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ingram Micro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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