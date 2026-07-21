Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 3,576.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,857 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Planet Fitness alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,796,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 149.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 527,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,768,000 after buying an additional 315,941 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,071,000 after buying an additional 212,145 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $20,760,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,236,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,848,000 after buying an additional 149,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $231,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,050. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Fitness announced that Franchise Equity Partners acquired Bravo Fit, its Australian franchisee, and Planet Fitness exited its minority ownership stake. The deal highlights continued international expansion and reinforces the company’s push to grow its brand in Australia. Article Title

Planet Fitness announced that Franchise Equity Partners acquired Bravo Fit, its Australian franchisee, and Planet Fitness exited its minority ownership stake. The deal highlights continued international expansion and reinforces the company’s push to grow its brand in Australia. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms continued issuing reminders and deadline notices related to an already filed securities class-action lawsuit against Planet Fitness for investors who bought shares between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. These notices add legal overhang, but they are largely repetitive updates. Article Title

Multiple law firms continued issuing reminders and deadline notices related to an already filed securities class-action lawsuit against Planet Fitness for investors who bought shares between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. These notices add legal overhang, but they are largely repetitive updates. Negative Sentiment: The class-action case centers on allegations that Planet Fitness misrepresented membership growth and then revealed slower net member growth, cut 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused its Black Card price rollout. Those allegations are the key reason the stock has been under pressure. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Planet Fitness, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Planet Fitness wasn't on the list.

While Planet Fitness currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here