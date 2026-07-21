Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 3,761.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autoliv alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,976,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $353,334,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,641 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $304,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,828 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $223,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,396 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $221,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,681,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $199,607,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:ALV opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $132.17. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autoliv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autoliv wasn't on the list.

While Autoliv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here