Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.57 Million Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,784 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Revvity were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Revvity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $110.16 on Monday. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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