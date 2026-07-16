Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,149 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 97,547 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 99,873 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 191,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 171,005 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE HPE opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.43. The trade was a 42.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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