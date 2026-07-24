Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 2,971.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank OZK alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank OZK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,843 shares of the company's stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,258 shares of the company's stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,869,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Bank OZK News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank OZK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank OZK wasn't on the list.

While Bank OZK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here