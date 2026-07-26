Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 6,782.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oceaneering International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oceaneering reported Q2 revenue of $768.2 million, up 10% year over year and above estimates, while diluted EPS of $0.65 also beat expectations. Profitability improved as net income, gross profit, and operating profit all rose, and the company highlighted record EBITDA. Article Title

Oceaneering reported Q2 revenue of $768.2 million, up 10% year over year and above estimates, while diluted EPS of $0.65 also beat expectations. Profitability improved as net income, gross profit, and operating profit all rose, and the company highlighted record EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue growth and EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $125 million, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Article Title

Management projected third-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue growth and EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $125 million, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles highlighted the earnings call, record EBITDA, and “strong earnings momentum,” which may be supporting investor confidence but do not appear to add new fundamental information. Article Title

Several follow-up articles highlighted the earnings call, record EBITDA, and “strong earnings momentum,” which may be supporting investor confidence but do not appear to add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: One post-earnings note argued that Oceaneering’s improved diversification may already be reflected in the stock, suggesting limited upside from here. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OII. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $191,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 397,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of OII stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $671.35 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Oceaneering International's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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