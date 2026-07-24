Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 3,182.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.86.

View Our Latest Report on UNFI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,695.64. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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