Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 300.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,873 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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