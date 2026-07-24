Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 8,421.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.50.

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Dorman Products Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DORM stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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