Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 219.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of FirstCash worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FirstCash alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 29.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,692. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $454,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,734 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,980.86. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $213.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.FirstCash's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstCash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstCash wasn't on the list.

While FirstCash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here