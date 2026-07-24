Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 137,285.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in OneMain were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in OneMain by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 26.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about OneMain

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for OneMain to $1.30 from $1.72 and lowered its FY2026 forecast to $7.39 from $7.76, signaling softer profitability expectations. OneMain Q4 EPS Forecast Decreased by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for OneMain to $1.30 from $1.72 and lowered its FY2026 forecast to $7.39 from $7.76, signaling softer profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks published an earnings preview saying OneMain’s Q2 results are expected to decline and that the stock lacks the key setup for a likely earnings beat, which can weigh on sentiment before the report. Earnings Preview: OneMain Holdings (OMF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks published an earnings preview saying OneMain’s Q2 results are expected to decline and that the stock lacks the key setup for a likely earnings beat, which can weigh on sentiment before the report. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities also nudged its Q3 2026 EPS estimate higher to $2.02 from $1.96 and kept longer-dated estimates in view, but the overall tone remained mixed with near-term cuts offset by slightly better later-quarter projections.

Northland Securities also nudged its Q3 2026 EPS estimate higher to $2.02 from $1.96 and kept longer-dated estimates in view, but the overall tone remained mixed with near-term cuts offset by slightly better later-quarter projections. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 estimates were set at $1.84 and $1.90 per share, respectively, adding to the analyst’s updated forecast framework without providing a clear near-term catalyst.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,967,500. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,874. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:OMF opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.OneMain's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Read Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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