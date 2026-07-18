Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,839 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9%

FIS opened at $41.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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