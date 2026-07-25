Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $1.18 Million in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Royce Small-Cap Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company's stock.

Get Royce Small-Cap Trust alerts: Sign Up

Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Royce Small-Cap Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

Royce Small-Cap Trust NYSE: RVT is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royce Small-Cap Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royce Small-Cap Trust wasn't on the list.

While Royce Small-Cap Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here