Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 111,835 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 382.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,072 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,396 shares in the company, valued at $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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