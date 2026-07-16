Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 24,504 Shares of Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 860.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Corpay were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,571 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $49,925,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,258 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Get Corpay alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Up 2.1%

Corpay stock opened at $363.51 on Thursday. Corpay, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $348.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corpay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corpay wasn't on the list.

While Corpay currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here