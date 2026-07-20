Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 26,702 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 2,086.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $102.42 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.44 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's payout ratio is 31.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

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About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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