Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 8,852.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,932 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $74,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,634,000 after buying an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,651 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $8,312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 123,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,470,475. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $1,977,191.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,864,092.82. The trade was a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $84.06 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Benchmark Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Benchmark Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Benchmark Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here