Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 1,293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 274,445 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 56,305,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $954,424,000 after buying an additional 744,729 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,391,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,845,000 after buying an additional 5,393,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $119,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,382 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.Healthcare Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

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