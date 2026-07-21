Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 771.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $126.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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