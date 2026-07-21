Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 275.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in PTC were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $295,399,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in PTC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 163,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,132,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in PTC by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PTC opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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