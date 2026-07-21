Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Free Report) by 59,404.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,191 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,068 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.27% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $20,657,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $6,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $4,471,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $4,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Performance

PRSU opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 6.19%.The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRSU

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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