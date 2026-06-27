Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,913 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,828 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 633,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,946,336.72. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,953,695.07. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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