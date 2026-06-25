Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,860 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average of $305.11. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Article Title

The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Article Title

McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Article Title

McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Article Title

Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Articles highlighting McDonald’s around the 52-week low and discussing buy/sell/hold views reflect valuation debate rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article Title

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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