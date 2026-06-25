Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here