Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,198 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 1.1% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $33,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.8%

XOM stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here