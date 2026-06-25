Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $992.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $457.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $887.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $1,023.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $939.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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