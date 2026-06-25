Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer won FDA approval for an expanded IBRANCE regimen in metastatic breast cancer, a meaningful commercial and pipeline win for its oncology franchise.

Pfizer won FDA approval for an expanded IBRANCE regimen in metastatic breast cancer, a meaningful commercial and pipeline win for its oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, adding another potential growth catalyst to the pipeline.

The company advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, adding another potential growth catalyst to the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer declared a $0.43 third-quarter dividend, extending its long streak of quarterly payouts and supporting the stock’s income profile.

Pfizer declared a $0.43 third-quarter dividend, extending its long streak of quarterly payouts and supporting the stock’s income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook despite leadership change chatter, which may help reassure investors but does not materially change the near-term growth story.

Pfizer reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook despite leadership change chatter, which may help reassure investors but does not materially change the near-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Sigvotatug vedotin missed its primary survival goal in Phase 3 lung cancer testing, renewing concerns about Pfizer’s oncology pipeline momentum and contributing to the stock’s weakness. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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