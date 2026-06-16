Figma, Inc. $FIG Stock Holdings Trimmed by SurgoCap Partners LP

SurgoCap Partners LP reduced its position in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,515 shares of the company's stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Figma makes up about 1.9% of SurgoCap Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SurgoCap Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of Figma worth $69,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Figma by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Figma by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,763,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,986 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,762,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Figma by 1,670.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 918,886 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Figma from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Figma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Figma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Figma

Figma Price Performance

Shares of FIG stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Figma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative return on equity of 98.51% and a negative net margin of 123.83%.The business had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 327,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $8,199,043.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,771,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,972,232.03. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 83,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $1,912,087.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,749,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,825,276.48. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,220 shares of company stock worth $17,023,005.

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report).

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