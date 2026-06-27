Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,879 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $151.49 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $210.66 and its 200-day moving average is $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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