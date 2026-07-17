Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 32,203 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 227.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $320.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind.

TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook.

Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM. Neutral Sentiment: Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today.

Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool.

Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned.

Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness tied to TSMC’s capex reset and ASML-related selling is weighing on Lam Research along with the rest of the semiconductor equipment group.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here